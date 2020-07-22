Money Given To Kids Who Cannot Open Lemonade Stand

The "Littlest Bailout" is a $100 check.

July 22, 2020
Beau Daniels
Companies are going thru tough times during this crisis, some have received support. This pandemic is also affecting kids having lemonade stands.  

It's very cool that Country Time Lemonade has established what they call "Littlest Bailout," for kids 14 and under, "We know this will be a rough summer for lemonade stands. And if the big guys are getting bailed out, why shouldn't we help the littlest entrepreneurs get the same treatment?"

The "Littlest Bailout" is a $100 check for the kids.  More here.

