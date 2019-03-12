Mom's Catchphrases

I love this. Buzzfeed posted a bunch of catch phrases that peoples moms say. Those usually get picked up and passed on thru generations.

Some that make me smile include, "Are your ears painted on!?" This is a good one, "Failure to plan on your part does not constitute an emergency on my mine." Now I'm wondering if I should use some of these, "Always remember your six P’s: Proper planning prevents piss-poor performance."

I want to air yours, call me in the afternoons at 313 298-1043.