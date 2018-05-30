This Might Be The Shortest Marriage Ever

This could be the shortest marriage ever. An agreement was made to pay the brides father with what they call a "dowry payment." After the marriage the father in-law received half of the payment set the be in two payments. He wanted it all before leaving the marriage site. The groom was going to retrieve the other installment in his vehicle, but the brides father didn't even want him to leave his sight and demanded someone else go get the money.

The groom did not like the vibe and went back into the courthouse and got a divorce, “The groom felt insulted and demeaned by his father-in-law. He told the bride’s father that he did not want his daughter as his wife and divorced her in less than 15 minutes from signing the marriage contract.” More here.