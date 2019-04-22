Middle-Class Man With A Chemistry Degree Chose To Quit Jon And Be Homeless

Simon Lee who had a middle class office job, purposely gave up his job to live off the streets homeless. He was tired of the stressful job, “To me, it’s liberating. I don’t pay rent, I don’t have to buy a house, I can sleep anywhere. Street sleeping solved a lot of my problems. I think I actually save resources for society. I’m low maintenance, I don’t use money, so I don’t have to make money. I don’t chase fame or material things.”

Simon was living near casinos getting good handouts from people who won money and felt the desire to share. Still choosing to be homeless at age 52, this is his message, “If you want to be happy, instead of being like a human and carrying around the burden of pride and dignity, be like an animal instead.” Simon also believes that people are wasteful, "There’s always something I can use that someone else has discarded." This is from a guy with chemistry degree. More here.