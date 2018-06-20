Michigan's Best Waterfront Bed And Breakfast Spots

Michigan is known for its lakes and rivers, these locations are enchanting.

June 20, 2018
Beau Daniels

Haveseen | Dreamstime.com

Love the bed and breakfast lodging in Michigan.  Michigan is known for its lakes and rivers, these locations are waterfront. Recognized at the top of the list is a great place in Saugatuck called the Bayside Inn. 

Also something for lighthouse fanatics and a love for Lake Superior, Big Bay Point Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast.

Move over to Lake Huron for Presque Isle Lighthouse.

Six more here that are enchanting.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Michigan's Waterfront Bed And Breakfast