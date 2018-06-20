Michigan's Best Waterfront Bed And Breakfast Spots
Michigan is known for its lakes and rivers, these locations are enchanting.
June 20, 2018
Love the bed and breakfast lodging in Michigan. Michigan is known for its lakes and rivers, these locations are waterfront. Recognized at the top of the list is a great place in Saugatuck called the Bayside Inn.
Also something for lighthouse fanatics and a love for Lake Superior, Big Bay Point Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast.
Move over to Lake Huron for Presque Isle Lighthouse.
It's time--time to visit Lighthouses on the Great Lakes. On your journey, don't miss the Presque Isle Lighthouses in Northeast Lower Michigan! #puremichigan #Lighthouse #mittenlovehttps://t.co/ryKeRvoI88 pic.twitter.com/MbGiPQt44i— Presque Isle Lights (@PresqueIsleL) June 6, 2018
Six more here that are enchanting.