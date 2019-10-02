Michigan's Best Apple Farms

Fall in Michigan ignites the passion to visit cider mills. We have plenty of cider mills, and also farms that provide amazing apples. Thrill List provides their recommendations on places that provide the best apples in Michigan.

The local popular ones mentioned include Dexter Cider Mill, Blakes, Franklin, Yates, and Diehl's. But let me highlight some places that might not be on your list.

Rennie Orchards in Williamsburg has over 20 types of apples to crunch on. They have been established since the 1930's.

If you want to hike, bike ride, drink wine, and enjoy great food, consider Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery in the Grand Rapid area.

Providing great apples, but also a nice selection of other fruits is Royal Farms in Ellsworth. Oh, and hard cider.

Had a great meeting with Royal Farms in Ellsworth yesterday. Can't wait til their tasting room opens in the spring! pic.twitter.com/WTx0tYpdYx — Michigan Hard Cider (@MiHardCider) March 23, 2016

And to simply show up and pick, journey to Fennville and enjoy Crane Orchards.

