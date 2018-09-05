Michigander Wins $2 Million After Inspiration

Michigan Lottery winning produces interesting stories. This one is about a man who was in a Brownstown tobacco shop and noticed a guy checking his scratch off ticket, "I was in Discount Tobacco and watched a guy scratch off a few $2,000,000 Jackpot instant game tickets." That inspired him to purchase his own, "I asked the guy playing if he minded if I bought a couple tickets. He told me to go ahead because he hadn't been having any luck."

Cha Ching, he won, "I bought two tickets and scratched them off and the guy was just as stunned as I was that I'd hit a $2 million prize. He told me he was happy for me, but I imagine that probably stung a little bit." It was so unusual even his wife didn't believe it, "I had to convince her I wasn't joking. Once I finally did that, we both kept saying how stunned we were." Look here and see what he plans on doing with the money.