Michigan Zoo Becoming More Green

The John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is becoming more green with the ban of plastic bottles this year, "John Ball Zoo has steadily been eliminating the use of single use plastics over the past several years. When we switched to compostable paper straws we saved over 8,000 plastic straws a year from not ending up in the landfill and waterways. The elimination of plastic beverage bottles continues these important efforts."

.@JBZOOGR announced they will no longer have plastic beverage bottles for purchase in the zoo. https://t.co/Nq7jnQ2Stj — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) March 2, 2020

Switching to cans and paper boxes they predict will stop the use of over 37,000 plastic bottles.