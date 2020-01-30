Michigan Woman Bites Off Mans Tongue

Relationships can be bad, but this is extreme. A Grand Rapids woman is charged with assault for biting an inch off a mans tongue during what started as a nice kiss. The charge against Desirae M. Glatfelte is a ten year felony. She said it was in defense of sexual assault.

Aaron D. Hollowell's taken right away to the hospital, police mentioned, "Hollowell was bleeding from the mouth and missing a chunk of his tongue, which he was holding in his left hand." A doctor described the injury, "It would definitely be more than just a simple bite. The tongue is a fairly tough, fibrous muscle, so it would take some effort." Prosecutor's remarks, "What this trial is going to be about is intent. Did she have the intent to cut out his tongue? It's not a quick thing. That takes a lot of pressure; that takes a lot of intent."

Defense attorney, "She knew what was coming. She didn’t want to have sex with him. She didn’t want to kiss him and he had his hands all over her face. And he sticks his tongue in her mouth knowing all of this. And she reacted. She panicked. She didn’t know what to do. And she just bit." Trial results will be interesting. More from the Free Press.