Michigan Winning Lottery Ticket In Trash

Triple check your lottery tickets. A guy from Harrison, Michigan had thrown away his winning ticket, "I bought a Lucky For Life ticket last Wednesday and then checked it on the Lottery's website Thursday morning. I didn't match any of the numbers on the site, so I threw my ticket away."

Then he realized it was a winning lottery ticket, "I was back on the website Friday, and the Lucky For Life numbers caught my eye. They were the numbers I always play, and that's when it hit me that I had checked my ticket before the drawing had happened. I searched high and low for the ticket, but couldn't find it anywhere until I went rifling through the trash."

He discovered the ticket and his adrenalin started flowing, "When I found it, my heart was pounding. I called my wife, who was out running errands, and she immediately thought something was wrong. I told her I had good news and she needed to get home as soon as she could."

The wife explained how this is a very positive thing needed in their lives, "We've had a rough start to the year. Earlier this year, Jeff had a massive heart attack and actually died three times before they saved his life. We're all so fortunate to still have him with us, and winning this prize means we can enjoy doing some fun things together that we couldn't have afforded before." Now they will receive 25K For Life! UPI