Michigan Baseball Team Name Change Inspired By Love For Mac And Cheese

New jerseys available.

May 28, 2020
Beau Daniels
Mac and Cheese

Getty Images/IcemanJ

Interesting name change for the baseball team in Kalamazoo orginally called the Growlers.  They noticed the love for mac and cheese during a festival held at the ball park, so the name change is to "Mac Daddies."

Managment, “We saw this as a perfect marriage between dad and America’s favorite side dish. After realizing the overwhelming amount of love for mac & cheese after hosting the festival last year, we wanted to do something fun for our fans. We are thrilled to partner with Undeniably Dairy for this fun promo that will also support local fathers in our community.”  Link to the team here.

