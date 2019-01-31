Michigan Restaurant Giving Free Food To Those Working Out In The Extreme Cold

January 31, 2019
Beau Daniels

Andrey Cherkasov | Dreamstime.com

Pretty cool, no pun intended, that a Michigan restaurant chain is offering free food to people who have to work outside in these extreme temperatures. Russ’ restaurants, which are in West Michigan with a dozen locations are giving free breakfast to responders and those who plow the roads. 

I was surprised to even see garbage being picked up in my neighborhood this morning in -12 degree weather. So I suggest those type of worker get free food also. More here.

