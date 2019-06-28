Michigan Man's Cursed Wedding Ring Put On Fish Was Caught

A Michigan man who had a bad marriage, wanted to get rid of his wedding ring but not throw it away, he strapped it on the tail of a trout fish, and set it free. It was caught in Lake Michigan.

A man from Illinois caught the fish, "Immediately we thought who would do that? I thought either a divorcee or someone died, and it was their last wish or something like that." After word got out, Jason Rose from Newaygo, MI, revealed why he put the ring on the fish, "Four years went by since our divorce. I felt I needed to get rid of that ring but I didn't want to just toss it to the bottom, pawn it or any of that kind of thing. So I released it the best way I know how." He felt good about it, "I am convinced that ring is cursed. My life has been nothing less than great since I released it." I wonder if the guy who caught the fish thinks the ring is cursed. UPI