Michigan Man Plays Same Lottery Numbers Twice On Same Date And Wins Twice

Maybe this is fate or karma. What inspires your pick of lottery numbers? Sometimes it pays off. But beyond that a Michigander felt something telling him to play his usually played numbers. He was so inspired he played the exact same numbers twice and won, "I play regularly and have special numbers that are lucky for me. I'll play my numbers at a store whenever I have a lucky feeling. I had that lucky feeling twice on Wednesday."

Jeffrey Norman, a Belleville resident won $100,000 twice after purchasing at a Speedway in Redford. "When I checked my numbers, all I could say was: 'Oh my God!' It was an incredibly gratifying feeling to win." It was a result of those exact same tickets on the same date matching 4 numbers and the Powerball. UPI