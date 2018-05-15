Michigan Man And His Pastor Believe An Angel Appeared

You often hear about visuals that appear to be supernatural. A Michigan man revealed a photo taken by a camera with a motion sensor that if not doctored up looks very supernatural to me.

Glen Thorman's reaction to what his camera captured, "I said, 'That's an angel!' and I was just blown away. I couldn't’t wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille. I said, ‘I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.'" Deneille is his paster and replied, "I went like, ‘Whoa! And I texted him back, ‘That’s an angel.’ There wasn't any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural.” A photo expert disagreed, more here.