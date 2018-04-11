Michigan Lottery Winner Dreamed It The Day Before

Have you ever had unusual dreams that came true in a good way? That happened to a lady from Macomb County that played the Michigan Lottery, "I woke up Sunday morning after having a dream about winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot," the woman said. "I got dressed, got in my car, and drove to my favorite store to buy a couple tickets."

She won $221,000, "I looked at my phone Sunday night and saw the jackpot had reset, I remember thinking: 'I hope it was me.' "When I woke up the next morning I checked my ticket and screamed: 'Thank you Jesus!' Glory be the the woman who purchased the ticket in Clinton Township at Moravian Liquor Shoppe, and there's no stopping at 221K, "I always pay attention to my dreams. I've been dreaming about winning the Powerball jackpot too, so you all will be seeing me again real soon." UPI