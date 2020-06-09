Michigan International Speedway Hosting Graduation Ceremony

A while back I told you about Daytona Speedway celebrating local high school graduations. Now Michigan International Speedway is doing the same. This Saturday they are celebrating the graduation of Michigan Center High School. Graduation students will drive the two mile track and then get their diploma at the finish line.

MIS is proud to be hosting the event, “During these unprecedented times with large gatherings such as traditional high school graduations in doubt, our facility provides the ability to still hold an event like this in a safe environment. We are honored to host these graduates and their families for this special occasion.”

Michigan Center to hold High School graduation at MIS! --



MCHS is very thankful, "Our Michigan Center Seniors have endured many challenges the last few months. To be able to recognize them on a national stage at Michigan International Speedway is an incredible opportunity and a special memory that they will cherish for years to come. Thank you, MIS and Congratulations MCHS Class of 2020." This will be a very memorable event.