Michigan Girls Message In Bottle Found 45 Years Later

Love hearing stories about messages in bottles. Tina Green from Michigan tossed a bottle in the water with a message when she was 11-years-old. A pop-up message from Facebook got her attention that the bottle was discovered 45 years later, "It's just such a treasure. It's memories of my grandparents up there. And it's changed so much, that area is just so busy now. So it's just memories of when it was peaceful and quiet."

Now, Tina and the man who found the bottle while doing construction have a bond, "We were both so excited. It's like I knew him all along. Now we're buddies." UPI