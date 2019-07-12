Michigan Dog Breaks Guinness World Record

Many outstanding athletes come from the state of Michigan. Now Michigan is famous for an athletic dog that broke the Guinness World Record for distance in leaping, "Slingshot's record that inducted him into Guinness was 35 foot 3 inches, and that's from the base of his tail. To be able to hit the 30-foot mark, there's only a handful of dogs that have even been able to even achieve that. So to be able to jump 32, 34 -- 35, is incredible."

His name is Slingshot and he’s a master at dock diving, leaping as far as he can into the water. https://t.co/7R8FQruwyE — WNEM TV5 (@WNEMTV5news) July 12, 2019

Slingshot's achievement is not a fluke, "Every time he goes out and jumps, he's taking a chance at beating his own record, and we even came close last weekend he jumped out of event last week in Monroe and he jumped 35 feet even. So he came close." Slingshot has set 12 world records. UPI