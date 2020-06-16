Michigan Brewery Delivering With Sea Plane

We all appreciate delivery and plenty of takeout available. This takes it to another level. A brewing company in Elk Rapids is delivering with a seaplane to people who live in coastal homes. The owner of Shorts Brewing Company was inspired after having a conversation with a pilot, "He likes to get his airplane out, fly it around and have fun bouncing around the lake. I was like 'Alright cool, let's put it together.'"

Deliveries of beer crates is appreciated, "This is a highlight of our summer, absolutely. To see a seaplane come in right to your front step and deliver beer and hop off. I mean this was just phenomenal." More here.