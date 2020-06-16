Michigan Brewery Delivering With Sea Plane
"Seaplane come in right to your front step and deliver beer and hop off."
We all appreciate delivery and plenty of takeout available. This takes it to another level. A brewing company in Elk Rapids is delivering with a seaplane to people who live in coastal homes. The owner of Shorts Brewing Company was inspired after having a conversation with a pilot, "He likes to get his airplane out, fly it around and have fun bouncing around the lake. I was like 'Alright cool, let's put it together.'"
Don't want that cold beer stuck in traffic -- #CraftBeer #ShortsBrewing #Beer https://t.co/CGs3b6at5u— SipSipChug (@SipSipChug) June 14, 2020
Deliveries of beer crates is appreciated, "This is a highlight of our summer, absolutely. To see a seaplane come in right to your front step and deliver beer and hop off. I mean this was just phenomenal."