Men Skirts Making A Comeback?

Men wearing skirts could be making a comeback. You might ask when were they the trend? This goes way beyond kilts. And I did enjoy wearing a kilt at the Renaissance Festival as seen in the above picture. The Oddity Central story explains up to the first century men did not wear pants, they wore skirts. When it became common for men to ride a horse pants were invented for obvious reasons and men wearing skirts never came back as the standard. Now a guy in Minnesota is trying to change that.

Looks like it pic.twitter.com/c45or4JqOM — Skirtcraft Unisex (@skirtcraft) July 11, 2018

Joe Quarion is now designing skirts for men because of his initial comfort experience while wearing one for fun. The product is rugged and called Skirt Craft. He's trying to change the skirt perception, “Skirts are so gendered. They’re literally the symbol for women on the bathroom door.” He see's times changing, “I think fashion-wise and culture-wise, we’re moving toward people not being as constrained.”