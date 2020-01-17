Memorable Items Made With Yarn Created From Lost Pet Hair

This is an unusual and unique way to feel close to a lost pet. Keep in mind wool sweaters are made from sheep hair. Theresa Furrer, who is a knitter, started creating yarn out of dog and cat fur to use in making memorable clothing. The passing of her cat inspired her.

The first public project was difficult with poodle hair. But she has become very creative with any dog or cat hair.

This one from a gold retriever is amazing!

Theresa says, "Don't think I'm crazy."