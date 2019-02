Car karaoke became popular during late nite television with Corden. Now a new Apple TV show called “Carpool Karaoke” features Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg. Both are some of my favorite celebrity's so I'm digging it!

Both have gone country, love it. They also did a KISS song and Snoops "Drop It Like It's Hot" while at a drive thru. More here.