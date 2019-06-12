Mark Hamill Was Fired At A Fast Food Restaurant

One of Mark Hamill's first jobs was at a fast food restaurant where he got fired for how he spoke thru the drive thru speaker, "My manager didn't think it was very funny. He told me to go home and never come back. I got fired. Fired! For being in character!"

He use character voices while speaking to customers, "I was always trying to find the theatrical aspects of it. I was in the back all the time, making shakes and manning the grill, and I always aspired to work the window. The one chance I had at it, it never occurred to me to not be in character." Hamill is known for being Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. More for from Hollywood Reporter.