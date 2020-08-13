Many Food's You Should Not Store In A Pantry

I've always questioned if restaurants should continuously leave mustard out on their tables. After food experts including well known chefs released their opinions on which items many people leave in their pantry should be refrigerated I'm making changes.

Yes, mustard without a doubt, this from a culinary director, “I brought a stoneware jug of mustard home from a trip to Belgium and was so excited to serve it to friends. The shop scooped it out of a wooden barrel, so I believed it was somehow protected by its 'old world charm.' Unfortunately, it fermented, and the lid, along with half the mustard, exploded in my cabinet.”

Here are several that surprised me, peanut butter, nuts, bread, chocolate, and cured meats so I guess my Slim Jim's are going into the fridge. Also infused olive oil, according to celebrity chef Anne Burrell, “Garlic-infused olive oil should always be kept in the fridge, not the pantry. It may actually freeze in the fridge a bit, but this type of oil may contain botulism—so that’s why it’s important to not store in the pantry but in the fridge instead."

One that shocked me was maple syrup, “Maple syrup will grow moldy outside the fridge, especially the organic varieties." More here.