Many Are Paying To See The Yellow Leaves On 1400 Year Old Tree
Visitation is open for twenty days.
November 11, 2020
We all love seeing the colors of leaves change on trees. Here is a tree people make reservations and pay to see.
Ginkgo tree, 1400 years old❗️ The oldest tree in the world‼️— ------------® (@TumaruTule) January 17, 2017
- Buddhist temple Gu Guanyin - pic.twitter.com/aQ6wtz6OU9
During a twenty day period over 60,000 pay to see the 1,400-year-old tree at a Buddhist temple. It's a gingko biloba tree. Pictures on social media ignited the increase in visitors. There are many gingkos in the San Francisco area, but none close to this size. See more here.