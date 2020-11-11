Many Are Paying To See The Yellow Leaves On 1400 Year Old Tree

We all love seeing the colors of leaves change on trees. Here is a tree people make reservations and pay to see.

Ginkgo tree, 1400 years old❗️ The oldest tree in the world‼️

During a twenty day period over 60,000 pay to see the 1,400-year-old tree at a Buddhist temple. It's a gingko biloba tree. Pictures on social media ignited the increase in visitors. There are many gingkos in the San Francisco area, but none close to this size. See more here.