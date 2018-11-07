Man Travels Just To Rescue Dogs

This is great for dog lovers. There is a guy who now spends his life traveling around states looking for stray dogs in need. Edgardo is 49 years old, and has been doing this for 5 years now. So far he has rescued over 400 dogs. Even while he tours on his bike, a pack of dogs follows and loves him because of the kindness he has given. That also makes new strays feel comfortable when he approaches them.

Edgardo will administer to a dogs need, and then reach out to local vets and organizations for their help, “It is never too late for us to do something good, no matter what mistakes we have made in the past. Even if there is no food or medicine, I try to rehabilitate them with love and affection and put them up for adoption."

This animals also inspire him, “Dogs are full of love and protection, that’s why it’s important that we take care of them as well.” The bond is real, “I work with the strength of the animal, what I do, I do out of love for them, not out of pity. Dogs don’t care if it’s raining, if we are crossing a desert or if they’re hungry, they will always be by my side.”