Man Spends 6 Million on Super Bowl Commercial Because His Dogs Life Was Saved

A report about a man spending 6 million on a Super Bowl commercial was inspired by the saving of his dog named Scout's life. Advanced chemotherapy treatment giving by the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine gave Scout new life. David MacNeil's golden retriever was diagnosed with only a month to survive cancer. "Scout's illness devastated us. We wanted this year's Super Bowl effort to not only raise awareness, but also financial support for the incredible research and innovative treatments happening at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where Scout is still a patient."

The commercial "Lucky Dog," will air during the second quarter of the game, "We wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight Scout's story and these incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there's the potential to save millions of lives of all species." I love the emphasis on how this can also help same the lives of humans. WVLT