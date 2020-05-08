Man Receives 32-Year-Old Postcard After COVID Cleaning Of Post Office

"It was one of those sort of fun things that happened."

May 8, 2020
Beau Daniels
Extra cleaning of facilities can create interesting finds. A man received a postcard mailed over 32 years ago, "We were both really excited about it," Willis said. "It was one of those sort of fun things that happened."

The post office was asked, "I asked if they had any insight and she just told me that many of the post offices were doing deep cleanings because of Covid-19 and that's what we think had just happened." The postcard was sent by his sister, "If it hadn't been for the deep cleaning, I don't think we'd ever discover this postcard."  That shows they were doing some good, deep cleaning. CNN

