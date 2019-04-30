Man Protests Potholes By Putting Plants In Them

I like this pothole protest.

Texas residents protest road conditions by filling potholes with dirt, plants https://t.co/QVQN9pkSJb pic.twitter.com/1HMVp54bzv — KARE 11 (@kare11) April 30, 2019

With our horrendous pothole conditions I've thought of putting red flags in some near my house. Props to Edgar Alvarez from Texas who put dirt and a plants in potholes near his Port Arthur home, "People pass by, they laugh, and people think that is a good idea we can attract people's attention." Alvarez has the same feeling many of us have about the taxes we already pay, "It's sad, because I'm pretty sure the city makes pretty good money, with the taxes they get, the taxes we pay. I'm pretty sure they make decent money to fix their own roads."

He also relates to my surprise of seeing bad roads in cities where tourists venture, including downtown Ann Arbor, "We want Port Arthur to look good, people coming from other states or other cities talking down on Port Arthur, saying 'they don't even have nice roads.' I think they should fix them and make Port Arthur look better." More here.