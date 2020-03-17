Man Left $9,400 Tip Knowing The Restaurant Was Closing

With restaurants closing and staff losing money, here is a positive note.

The staff at a popular Houston restaurant got a $9,400 tip from some regular customers who wanted to help them get by during the coronavirus shutdown

Knowing that the closing would begin in a few hours an anonymous man left a $9,400 tip with a message "Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks." It's great seeing people step up like this and support each other. UPI