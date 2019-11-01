This Man Has Rescued Over 1200 Dogs

We've all been asked to rescue dogs, and all of mine have been. What Sasha Pesic is doing will blow you away. He has even risked his life to rescue a dog dangling on a bridge. Now feeling that this is his calling, Pesic has saved over 1200.

Currently he has a shelter that handles over 700, "People usually come to leave behind unwanted dogs, they rarely come to pet one of the dogs at the shelter. They leave close to the asylum, during the night, so not to be seen. Dogs are living beings and I think they should be treated better, but that’s the way it is here."

Food alone cost over $11,000 a month. The love is real, Pesic wants to expand, "They recover quickly, they need only to be given a little love, food and care and soon they become tame and cheerful again. I wish they had better conditions, better food, better boxes, that we could build a bigger shelter that would meet all standards and finally be legal." More here.