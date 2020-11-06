Man Gets Paid To Scare Kids Acting As "Bad Uncle"

Parents are paying a guy to play a mean uncle with video post. They are used to make their kids do things they often refuse to do. An example of what he says, “Trash should be thrown into the trash can, don’t you know?" Also, “If you don’t do your homework, don’t eat and don’t go to sleep, I will take you away!”

I am surprised parents pay for this service, but here is a response, “Thank you, brother, it was very effective, the child is already sleeping!” Another, “My three-year-old son was scared at first sight, and he was immediately obedient.”

But a professor of psychology is not liking it, “Mental intimidation is more harmful than physical punishment and is not conducive to children’s healthy development!” More here.