Man Fined For Touching His Face While Driving

"This is quite embarrassing, that monitored people have no privacy." 

May 29, 2019
Beau Daniels

Texting and driving is very dangerous, and with good intention some governments are monitoring drivers with cameras to fine them for doing so.  Turns out a driver was fined just for scratching his face, “I often see people online exposed for driving and touching [others’ > legs, but this morning, for touching my face, I was also snapped ‘breaking the rules’!”

Big Brother is everywhere, "This is quite embarrassing, that monitored people have no privacy."  We have cameras everywhere, but China has 170 million, and is said to be adding 400 million more in less than a year. It's tough weighing safety vs privacy.  More here

