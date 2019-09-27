Man Finds 99 1000-Year-Old Coins With Metal Detector

Some think it is silly to be walking around searching with metal detectors. I had an interest until I thought that was just a sign of becoming old. This gives me second thoughts; a man discovered 99 coins buried at the same location that are over 1000 years old. "The Finds Liaison Officer was called in and they investigated the site which turned out to be a long-forgotten Saxon church. Excavating around they uncovered the remains of human bones and I found another six coins."

Now they are going up for auction and are predicted to bring in up to $60,000. UPI