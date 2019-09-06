Man Charged $67,689 For A Beer

Always check your receipts. I was charged $223. for an item that was $22.30. Even a journalist named Peter Lalor tried to enjoy a beer for $6.76 but was charged $67,689. "See this beer? This is the most expensive beer in history."

He was told by his bank that it could take 10 days to get his money back in the account. The mistake was at a hotel which responded, "We always benchmark our bar prices, and acknowledge that this was a tad on the steep side. We hope we can invite Peter back for another drink soon. The next one is definitely on the house!" So never walk away with a receipt without verifying the total. UPI