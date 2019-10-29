Man Cashes In Over $10,000 In Pennies

Weighing over 6,000 pounds.

October 29, 2019
Most us us have had penny jars or something to save them in. A guy named Cory Nielsen, also called the "Penny Building Fool," cashed in 1,030,315 of his coins which equaled over 10,300 dollars. Cory using that many pennies to make a pyramid broke a Guinness World Record.

The over a million coins weighed beyond 6,000 pounds. Imagine what his credit union had to do.  UPI 

