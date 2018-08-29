Make Money Eating Avocados

If you are at least age 25, and don't have a skinny waist, you could qualify for the research.

August 29, 2018
Beau Daniels

Ileana - Marcela Bosogea - Tudor | Dreamstime.com

Whats' the strangest thing you got paid to do?  Well yesterday I posted about paid huggers, you could also get paid just to eat avocados. A study being conducted by Penn State, University of California, Tufts University, and Loma Linda University is trying to determine if the so called healthy, but high fat avocados cause weight gain.  

Eat avocados for several months and pick up a few hundred dollars. If you are at least age 25, and don't have a skinny waist, you could qualify for the research. UPI has more details.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Get paid
research
Avocados

