Major US Airport Has Graves Under Runway

A major US airport has two people buried under the runway. Would you feel confident landing or taking off on a burial site? The Savannah/Hilton Head Airport in Georgia has the bodies of Richard and Catherine Dotson in marked graves on the runway.

A grave situation at the Savannah airport, just in time for Halloween. --⚰️✈️https://t.co/wAFT3UzMR8 — Patricia (@GraysGenealogy) October 18, 2019

Yes, these are "the only ones in the world embedded in an active 9,350-foot runway." You can imagine the ghost stories, "It's said that if you are coming in to land just after sundown, two figures will appear just along the north side of the runway," that from a captain of an airline. Hum, are flowers put on the graves? Look here.