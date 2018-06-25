Madonna Upsetting Many With Her Beyonce, Jay-Z Post

Madonna is regretting a post she made to social media that involved Beyonce and Jay-Z. A picture of Jay-Z and Beyonce looking up at art displayed in The Louvre. The original picture of the couple showed them looking up at framed art, but was photo shopped changing the view to Madonna albums on the wall.

What trigger angry reaction was the words Madonna posted on Instagram with the adjusted picture, "Learning from the master. Lol." Madonna changed the post, but response was already showing up in replies, "Did you really just post a pic of two black people looking at you and refer to yourself as 'the master'?" Even a response from James Baldwin showed up, "I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain." Fans defended her, "She was using the word 'master' as in mastering a skill. Not as in being Bey and Jay's 'master'. Some words have more than one meaning, you know." Judge for your self more here.