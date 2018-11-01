Madonna Gives $100,000 To Detroit School

In the past locals would comment how Madonna disconnected from Detroit. That is completely false. She has done several things for Detroit and now donated $100,000 to Detroit Prep School, "The idea of transforming an old, abandoned building in Detroit and making it the home of an excellent school is so exciting, Detroit is a community that comes together, especially for our young people."

A couple years ago Madonna did a tour looking for areas of need, and her visit inspired her pledge. Even during the 2014 tour Madonna gave a bunch of needed supplies to Detroit Achievement Academy. Kyle Smitley spoke about her visit, "It was one of the most memorable tours I've ever given, and that had little to do with the fact that it was Madonna. She was just extraordinary and kind and fun with our students in a way we don't often see." Madonna heart is still here at home. More here.