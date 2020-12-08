Madonna Gets Her First Tattoo

A surprise to many is that edgy music star Madonna did not have a tattoo at age 62. She now has one. The tattoo is letters "LRDMSE" representing the names of her children.

Madonna previously mentioned how special it is to have children, "It's reminded me how precious time is and…how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way and really you have to be ready for anything. Children teach you, obviously. Everyone says that. First and foremost, they teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself because they're always there to throw a wrench into the works. Self-obsession is not allowed with children."

