Mackinac Bridge Traffic Coming Back

I'm sure you have noticed that traffic has picked up. MLive reports an increase also at the Mackinac Bridge. Compared to last year in April it had reduced 62 percent, but for May 37 percent, and in the latest report 18 percent in June. They are predicting the next report coming out will have it close to 10 percent for July.

Of course that means less toll money to support the bridge. So far the revenue is down $1.5 million. If traveling the Mackinac Bridge they are emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask.