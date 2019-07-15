Loyal Dog Has Been Waiting For Owner 18 Months At Crash Site

July 15, 2019
Beau Daniels

Another amazing dog loyalty story. A dog called "Greek Hachiko," lives at spot where it's owner died in a car accident. People have tried to give the dog a new home, but it keeps coming back to the place it last saw its owner.  This has been going on for 18 months.

So now a mini shelter has been established for Hachiko along side the road, and locals stop by and feed the loyal animal still waiting for its owner.  More here.

 

