Loyal Dog Has Been Waiting For Owner 18 Months At Crash Site

Another amazing dog loyalty story. A dog called "Greek Hachiko," lives at spot where it's owner died in a car accident. People have tried to give the dog a new home, but it keeps coming back to the place it last saw its owner. This has been going on for 18 months.

Heartbreaking.

So now a mini shelter has been established for Hachiko along side the road, and locals stop by and feed the loyal animal still waiting for its owner. More here.