Loyal Dog Has Been Waiting For Owner 18 Months At Crash Site
Locals stop by and feed the loyal animal still waiting for its owner.
July 15, 2019
Another amazing dog loyalty story. A dog called "Greek Hachiko," lives at spot where it's owner died in a car accident. People have tried to give the dog a new home, but it keeps coming back to the place it last saw its owner. This has been going on for 18 months.
So now a mini shelter has been established for Hachiko along side the road, and locals stop by and feed the loyal animal still waiting for its owner. More here.