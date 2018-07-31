A Love Test For Your Partner

A company offering a service called "love test" might find it very profitable. The test simply tempts a partner to find out if they are open to possibly cheating. Currently at a cost around $190 the "love test' uses social media, “Using enticing words and attractive and fake selfies to seduce men, these testers aim to help customers find out whether their partners are honest.”

Although much that is sent on social media is hyped and not always reality, the conversations and pictures sent are relayed to the concerned partner. The "love test' is a good way to ease concern for many who might be too jealous. At least it's not going as far as using face to face and possibility body contact. More here.