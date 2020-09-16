Louis Vuitton Will Be Releasing $1000 Face Shield

"The LV Shield makes for an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective.” 

You've seen many fashionable face masks.  Soon Louis Vuitton will be releasing a face shield that is said to cost around $1000. 

It automatically changes color like sunglasses that react to light, “It seamlessly transitions from dawn to dusk, adding a discreet yet sophisticated touch to one’s personal protection.” But for LV fans it's all about the fashion logo on it. “The LV Shield makes for an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective.”  More here.

