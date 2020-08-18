Lost Surfboard Found 5,200 Miles Away

You hear often about people throwing bottles with notes in the ocean being discovered many years and miles away. This is different but surprising, Doug Falter, a surfer had his board swept away when his leash broke, "I swam as hard as I could to try and get to it. I ran from one end of Waimea Bay across to the other side and scaled the rocks trying to get a visual until it was completely dark."

A fisherman 5,200 miles away in the Philippines found it and sold it. The purchaser Giovanne who bought it to learn surfing was curious how the board was lost and used writings on the board and maker to discover who lost it 2 years ago.

-- Doug Falter says he last had his board at Waimea Bay in Feb. 2018.



He turned to social media in hopes that someone on the North Shore, or even Kauai might find it.



He turned to social media in hopes that someone on the North Shore, or even Kauai might find it.

It ended up some 5,200 miles away on a tiny island in the Philippines.

Falter is actually giving supplies to support Giovanne's use of the board, "As bummed as I was when I lost it, now I am happy to know my board fell into the hands of someone wanting to learn the sport." UPI