Lost Dogs Identified By Nose App

Said to be better than microchips.

July 17, 2019
Beau Daniels

This app that is said to identify a dog by its nose is interesting. Accuracy is said to be over 95 percent, and is better than microchips. Costing less than having a chip inserted, people can spend less time using the app than going to a vet for identification. 

The app called Megvii uses the technology humans use for facial recognition. I did not realize that a dogs nose has as much unique details as our finger prints. The success of this app depends on how many people insert their dogs nose picture. More here.

