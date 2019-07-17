Lost Dogs Identified By Nose App

This app that is said to identify a dog by its nose is interesting. Accuracy is said to be over 95 percent, and is better than microchips. Costing less than having a chip inserted, people can spend less time using the app than going to a vet for identification.

Much like facial recognition, Megvii a Chinese AI app can help find your lost dog by their nose prints.https://t.co/M7zCel0Anw — Metocre (@metocre) July 13, 2019

The app called Megvii uses the technology humans use for facial recognition. I did not realize that a dogs nose has as much unique details as our finger prints. The success of this app depends on how many people insert their dogs nose picture. More here.