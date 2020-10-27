Lost Dog Walks 37 Miles To Return Home 26 Days Later

I actually had a dog named Champ and after moving out in the country he return to our previous home five miles away. Yes, knew where to walk to where he thought home was. My former neighbor called after seeing him there. So it's now surprise to come across another canine doing the same. It does intrigue me even with their nose sensing power how they know where to travel especially many miles.

A family was traveling with a young child and dog named Dou Dou. They stopped at a service area and did not notice that Dou Dou left the vehicle. After they arrived to their destination they became aware that Dou Dou must of jumped out at the previous stop and drove back with no success of finding him, “We just hoped it would survive and find a good-hearted person who would adopt it,” A whopping 26 days later Dou Dou showed up at home, “Apart from being skinner than before, Dou Dou was still the same self. Its eyes are radiating with lights.”

Loyal dog Dou Dou walks 37 miles in 26 days to find home after 'its owner left it in service station by accident' https://t.co/EuB33qNgeF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 26, 2020

Another reason why dogs are very special. More here.