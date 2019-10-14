Lost Dog Reunited With Owner 12 Years Later

You hear many lost dog recovery stories that journeyed thru much time apart, this one blows me away. A lady was reunited with her dog that was lost 12 years ago. Katheryn Strang who lives in Florida, lost Dutchess, in Boca Raton when, "I was at work, and my son, who was 12 years old accidentally opened the door in the afternoon after school one day and we never saw her again." Found as a stray, Dutchess was turned into a Human Society in Pennsylvania. Yes, 12 years and 1000 miles away.

Katheryn's emotions, "I'm just so happy to have her back. I cried so many nights without her." Inspiration for Humane Society employee Torin Fisher, "This amazing story unfolded, and here they are. This is why I love it. This is the whole reason I'm here every day. Getting owners back with their pets is a great feeling. It's amazing."

This Emphasizes the value of microchips, "I held out hope because I paid for that microchip every year. It was $15 a year, I wasn't going to give up hope for that. Always hope." UPI